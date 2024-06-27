Minister of Health Adrian Dix updates B.C.'s cancer plan progress in Kelowna

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

B.C.'s Health Minister Adrian Dix came to Kelowna Thursday to speak about the progress his government has made one year into their 10-year cancer plan.

Despite holding a press conference at the B.C. Cancer Centre at Kelowna General Hospital, Dix did not make any new funding announcements.

Instead, he spoke about the strides the government has made over the past year. This included the announcements of four new cancer centres that will be built in the province over the coming years. The long-promised Kamloops cancer centre is expected to be opened to patients in late 2028.

He also noted that in the year since the 10-year cancer plan has been launched, B.C. had hired 92 new cancer-care physicians, 32 more radiation therapists and eight "Indigenous patient navigators" across all existing BC Cancer regional centres.

