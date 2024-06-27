Minister of Health Adrian Dix provides update in Kelowna on B.C.'s 10-year cancer plan

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

With the provincial election expected to be held within the next four months, B.C.'s Health Minister travelled to Kelowna Thursday to brag about the progress his government has made after one year of their 10-year cancer plan.

But despite not making any new funding announcements, Dix denied the suggestion that the press conference was simply a photo op ahead of the election.

“It's absolutely the contrary of that,” Dix said. “This is a 10-year cancer plan which we delivered, in our budget we delivered a very significant new investment and we're adding services all the time, including here.

“But what this is, is saying to people, you make a 10-year cancer announcement, people deserve to know what's happened. So this is a detailed report on what we're doing.”

He noted that 34,000 people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in B.C. this year, and that number is expected to increase to 45,000 in 2034 as the population increases.

In the year since the 10-Year Cancer Care Action Plan was announced, 92 cancer-care physicians have been hired in the province, including 71 oncologists, along with 32 additional radiation therapists.

Dix also spoke about how more British Columbians have been treated in the past year, with increases in medical oncology and radiation oncology consultations, along with more chemotherapy treatment starts, radiation treatments and urgent cancer surgeries.

“In really difficult times, our healthcare teams have just been exceptional,” Dix said. “I also want to have the occasion for people to understand just the work they're doing ... the level of effort and brilliance and care and compassion delivered by our healthcare workers is something else.”

More detailed figures from Thursday's cancer plan update can be found here.

A major part of the 10-year plan includes the construction of four new cancer centres in the province, including the long-promised facility in Kamloops. Dix said construction is expected to begin in 2025 with completion expected in December 2025.

Personal cancer journey

Local mortgage broker Sarah Johnston spoke about her cancer journey during Thursday's press conference, holding back tears as she described receiving her breast cancer diagnosis back in October 2022.

“In that moment, my world turned upside down ... I was terrified. I didn't want to die. I was only 44 years old, healthy and very active,” the mother of two said. “I had so much love and beauty in my life, and now I had cancer. I was sick to my stomach.”

After completing 10 “very hard” rounds of radiation in June 2023, she continues to undergo immunotherapy treatments every few months and continues to wait for further screenings.

“This past year has been one of healing,” Johnston said, adding that she now volunteers at the Kelowna cancer centre. “My hope is that any small input I can [have] will make a difference.”

Taking political shots

While Dix denied the press conference was political, he didn't hold back when asked about his political rivals in the upcoming election.

“I think it's about action for people and we've got to continue to do that,” Dix said. “Personally I think it would be disastrous for public healthcare if the [BC] Conservatives were to succeed in the election campaign.

“You may say that the [BC] Liberals [now BC United], after 16 years in office delivering the worst record on diagnostic equipment in Canada, is what we want to go back to, but I say we want to deliver more services in the public system for people who deserve care. To make sure that the need for care is more important than how much money you have.”

Dix also described NDP candidate for Kelowna Centre and former Kelowna councillor Loyal Wooldridge as a “great candidate” who's “going to do an excellent job for us here in this community.”

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

B.C.'s Health Minister Adrian Dix came to Kelowna Thursday to speak about the progress his government has made one year into their 10-year cancer plan.

Despite holding a press conference at the B.C. Cancer Centre at Kelowna General Hospital, Dix did not make any new funding announcements.

Instead, he spoke about the strides the government has made over the past year. This included the announcements of four new cancer centres that will be built in the province over the coming years. The long-promised Kamloops cancer centre is expected to be opened to patients in late 2028.

He also noted that in the year since the 10-year cancer plan has been launched, B.C. had hired 92 new cancer-care physicians, 32 more radiation therapists and eight "Indigenous patient navigators" across all existing BC Cancer regional centres.

More to come.

ORIGINAL: 1:25 p.m.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix is in Kelowna Wednesday.

Dix is set to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m. at the B.C. Cancer Centre in Kelowna.

The announcement is expected to cover information about B.C.'s 10-year cancer action plan.

Castanet will cover the press conference live.