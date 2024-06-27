Construction to impact DeHart Road next week

Photo: City of Kelowna Drawing of DeHart Park.

Kelowna drivers are being warned about road work in the Lower Mission next week.

Beginning the day after Canada Day and running through the end of August, traffic on DeHart Road between Lakeshore Road and Gordon Drive will be restricted to single-lane traffic running eastbound, with two-way traffic being maintained from Lakeshore to the firehall.

Both people driving vehicles and road bikes, as well as pedestrians, are being encouraged by the City of Kelowna to use the detours that will be set in place and may use alternative routes altogether.

"This work is part of the DeHart Community Park construction project and includes road improvements, extension of the Lakeshore Road multi-use pathway and park frontage, including curb and gutter, bike lanes, boulevard, streetlights, fire hydrants and park servicing on the south side of DeHart Road," a city of Kelowna news release states.

"DeHart Park is envisioned as a vibrant focal point in the neighbourhood that will serve diverse age groups and abilities through a variety of park features and amenities. This is a multi-year project anticipated for completion in 2025."

Hours of construction will be your typical Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with work possibly taking place outside of these hours to speed up the completion process.