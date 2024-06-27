Big White summer season begins Saturday

Photo: Michael J. Ballingall Staff was working to get everything read for opening day at Big White on June 29, 2024.

Canada Day weekend kicks off the summer season at Big White Ski Resort.

Biking, hiking and other summer activities begin Saturday after opening day was pushed back a couple of days because of snowy weather earlier this month.

“That was just to give us a little bit of a comfort zone to so we could have everything ready,” says senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall.

“The snow is melting quickly, but moisture for mountain bikers is really important. They love tacky dirt. And then the wildflowers come out when there’s moisture.”

He says the resort welcomes all generations and members of the family. “People are reminded they can bring their dogs on the chair lift. They can bring all generations, so grandma, grandpa, aunts and uncles.

“They can ride up the chairlift and they get to ride down as well.”

Your likely to see plenty of construction if you head up the mountain in the coming months. Along with continued growth of private accommodations, Big White is also in the process of building 128 units of new staff housing in the Black Forest subdivision. The project is slated for completion this winter.

The summer season is scheduled to run from June 29 to September 2, 2024. The resort will be open Thursdays through Sundays through the summer, and will also be open on holiday Mondays, including Canada Day. The Bullet Chair will be running for cyclists and hikers and Lara’s Gondola will also be in operation to ferry people up and down the mountain (not open on Thursday, Friday).

Lift Tickets can be purchased at the Village Centre . Bike Park Ticket information can be found here.

Free parking is available at Happy Valley and visitors can take Lara's Gondola for access to the main Village Centre. More details on parking are available here.

Smoking is banned on the mountain because of the risk of wildfires.

Some of the major events planned at Big White this summer include the Summer Music Series, which launches July 6, Craft & Country Mountain Fest on July 13, a family carnival on July 20, Dog Days on July 27, The Spartan Race on Aug. 24 and the BC Cup Aug. 30 and September 1st.