Kelowna first responders urge safety during Canada Day celebrations

Photo: Dan Riedlhuber

Kelowna first responders are urging residents to stay safe during Canada Day celebrations this long weekend.

In a press release Thursday morning, KFD assistant fire chief Dennis Craig says that despite the recent rainfall in the city, the risk of fire remains throughout the community.

“Canada Day is a time for joy and festivities, but it is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent fire-related incidents that can dampen the spirit of the occasion,” said Craig

“Even with the recent rainfall we have received, drought conditions continue and heavy fuels, such as trees and other woody debris, can take hold and catch fire easily.”

The City of Kelowna's Canada Day fireworks will take place this year, after a fire on Knox Mountain forced the last-minute cancellation of the city's fireworks last year. The fireworks will be launched from a barge on Okanagan Lake, and the people putting on the show are registered with Natural Resources Canada and have met fireworks shoot requirements in accordance with the Fire and Life Safety Bylaw.

“Fire danger is very real for our community in such a dry season,” said Craig. “We want to stress that fireworks are strictly prohibited without a permit from the Kelowna Fire Department and ask that the public not shoot fireworks off in their neighbourhoods. By following fire safety guidelines, all residents can enjoy a memorable Canada Day celebration while minimizing the risk of fire-related incidents.”

Meanwhile, the Kelowna RCMP says there'll be an increase in the number of officers around the city over the weekend.

“Its all hands-on deck,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier. “Our officers will be seen patrolling on foot and bikes downtown Kelowna, City Park, the rail trail and several parks in the Rutland neighbourhood. Our policing numbers will also be bolstered with specialized units from the Lower Mainland and additional BC Highway Patrol officers looking after our highways in and around our community.”

Campfires remain prohibited within the City of Kelowna at all times.

“We want to remind residents and visitors that campfires are never allowed within the City of Kelowna and the Province of B.C. has also placed a province-wide ban on the use of unpermitted fireworks, binary explosives, and sky lanterns,” Craig said.

While it's been a wetter and cooler spring and start to the summer season this year, last August's McDougall Creek wildfire is still fresh in the minds of local residents.

“The KFD reminds Kelowna residents that it is everyone’s responsibility to put safety first and protect our community from fire during the dry summer season,” Craig said.