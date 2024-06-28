Our Lady Peace, Theory of a Deadman excited for Rock the Lake in Kelowna

Photo: Facebook Theory of a Deadman

Music fans are getting excited for Rock the Lake 2024 in Kelowna, and so are the headliners of the festival slated to take place July 12-14 outside Prospera Place.

The lead singers of Theory of a Deadman and Our Lady Peace tell Castanet they are excited for the summer festival.

“Kelowna has always been one of the best summer places in Canada, it’s such a unique part of the country, and the fact that they have this festival now... When we were asked to play, it was a very easy yes," said Raine Maida of Our Lady Peace.

Both bands are Canadian, with Our Lady Peace being from Toronto, and Theory of a Deadman coming from Vancouver, making this opportunity a special one for both sets of artists.

Theory of a Deadman's Tyler Connolly spent his summers as a youth travelling from the coast to the Okanagan, often spending time in Osoyoos, as well as driving through the valley.

While Theory of a Deadman won't have time to soak in the sun and enjoy what Kelowna has to offer, Our Lady Peace plans to take a day away from the festival to hit the lake and tour some wineries.

Theory of a Deadman headlines opening night, while Our Lady Peace will be the last band to hit the stage on night two, both promising to play hit classics as well as others. Festival daily lineup info is here.

“Our new music and the vibe of the band right now is definitely getting back to some of the heavier stuff from our first album," said Maida.

"I think when people hear the new music, they will hear a return to form for that type of sound, aggressive, heavy drum beats, big rock riffs, and we are definitely capturing that in our new song."

Maida said live reaction to that track, Sound the Alarm, has been "off the chain."

"It is a return to form. It’s familiar even though it’s new and I think that’s important. We are right back in that zone of our first album with our new music and our fans are going to feel that familiarity.”

Connolly, meanwhile, says Theory of a Deadman is busy working on some new songs, and that the wait will be worth it for fans.

“This record, I’ve done it with an acoustic guitar and then I just send it to the guys. They hear what they hear and it’s a way better band environment. Guitar player, bass player, they put in whatever they think, which is great, that way it’s Theory of a Deadman. Joe the drummer will put some drums on it and send it to me and ask me how it sounds. It’s a fun experience," described Connolly.

Both bands have been in the music scene since the 90s, and know what it's like to work your way up the ladder of being a professional musician.

Looking back on his way to fame, Maida says music festivals like Rock the Lake are a great way to learn and take that next step in your music career. He's thrilled to share the stage with other lesser known bands, gauge their talent and give advice.

"When we were first coming up, that’s how I learned, watching some of my favourite artists on stage that were headlining or were a part of the bigger bill that night and seeing how good they were and their level of excellence, seeing why they are at that stage or why not… It’s a great barometer for new bands to kind of gauge where their show needs to get to… You can’t help but learn from that.”

Connolly adds, "We try to help out as much as we can, but we always remind ourselves as we get older that there are 10 bands just waiting to take our spot. There’s so many bands out there, but it’s cool when you get to play in B.C. and hear some cool acts from B.C."

Rock the Lake 2024 will be outside of Prospera Place in the parking lot and you can secure your tickets through the Rock the Lake website.