Ukrainian food store in Kelowna celebrates one year in business on Friday

Photo: Contributed

The next month is going to be a big one for Ready to Cook.

The Ukrainian food store will celebrate its first anniversary on Friday (June 28) and is preparing to open its second location at Orchard Park Shopping Centre in July. The store offers handmade, flash-frozen Ukrainian dishes like perogies, pies, cabbage rolls and borscht.

Ready to Cook, which was founded by Tetiana Kopets and her family after they fled the war in Ukraine, opened in The District mall on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna last July 1. The one-year anniversary celebration will be held at The District location on Friday from 1-5:30 p.m.

“Expect an array of delightful surprises, including free samples of new ready-to-cook dishes, most popular favourites and local wine,” Ready to Cook said in a press release. “We are sincerely grateful for your support and trust over the past year. Your love for Ukrainian cuisine inspires us to continue creating even more delicious dishes. With your support, we look forward to many more successful years.”

More information about Ready to Cook’s location in Orchard Park Shopping Centre is expected to be released in early July.