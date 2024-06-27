Kelowna Hockey Fest comes to Prospera Place Aug. 23

Photo: Contributed

Prospera Place will play host to a star-studded, one-day hockey event this summer.

Kelowna Hockey Fest, an event co-sponsored by Kelowna High Performance and GSL Group, will take place outside at Prospera Place Friday, Aug. 23.

The event is designed as a fun-filled day of events and activities designed to “bring the hockey community together.”

It will feature vendors, a YMCA kid’s zone, beer garden and more, capped off by a ticketed game featuring NHL athletes, alumni and rising young stars.

“We are honoured to bring Kelowna Hockey Fest back again this year,” said Kelowna High Performance co-owner Mark Fitzgerald.

“The love for hockey runs deep in Kelowna and this event offers our community the chance to share their love for the sport and their beautiful city.”

The event kicks off outside Prospera Place at 2 p.m. then culminates with the pro hockey game at 6 p.m.

Players scheduled to compete include:

Ethan Bear (Washington Capital)

Damon Severson (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Brenden Dillon (Winnipeg Jets)

Joel Edmundson (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Tyler Myers (Vancouver Canucks)

Curtis Lazar (New Jersey Devils)

Brent Seabrook, Shea Weber and Josh Gorges will serve as coaches for the game.

Tickets for the game went on sale Thursday morning at selectyourtickets.com.

"GSL Group is excited to work with Kelowna High Performance to bring elite athletes to the big stage at Prospera Place,” says Mike Strawn with GSL Group.

“We’re proud to be a leader in connecting communities to sport and are confident this high caliber event will be key to inspiring young athletes in the Okanagan, and strengthen GSL Group's commitment to growing the sport in the locale.”