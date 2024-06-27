Juno award winner Dan Mangan joins Red Bird Brewing Backyard Sessions

Photo: Cindy White The stage at Red Bird Brewing.

The second long weekend of the summer season brings a new round of Backyard Sessions at Red Bird Brewing in Kelowna, and they have a Juno award winning artist playing the patio and parking lot ahead of Canada Day.

Dan Mangan will headline the brewery’s open air live music lineup on Sunday. Mangan is a two-time JUNO award-winner and two-time Polaris Music Prize-listed musician and songwriter known for his heartfelt lyrics and captivating performances.

The Saturday night headliner will be Jeremy Albino. His music dances through the spectrum of Americana, folk, blues and country. Red Bird is cutting the ticket price for Saturday’s show to $15 per person.

The doors open for Backyard Session at 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday concert begins at 8 p.m. Dan Mangan’s show on Sunday will get underway at 7:30 p.m.

Red Bird Brewing will also have festivities on Canada Day Monday, beginning at 3 p.m.

Tickets and more information can be found on the Red Bird website.