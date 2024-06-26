City of Kelowna launches new infill fast-track program

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is launching a new program aimed at speeding up development approvals to get more homes built.

In a news release the city says more than 1,300 MF1-zoned multi-family lots within the core area are now eligible for fast-track development approvals with four or six units permitted per lot.

Development and building permit applications for these lots can now be processed and approved within 10 days when working with a pre-approved, standardized, multi-plex design.

“Over time the fast-track program has the potential to deliver up to 7,000 new homes and help us meet the demand for housing in our city, especially for more affordable and diverse housing options,” says housing and policy manager James Moore.

“Recent zoning changes mean that homeownerrs have more options for what they can build on their lots, which can provide more options for home seekers, but also more options for homeowners to accommodate their own needs on their current property.”

As the program rolls out, property owners and developers can choose from four pre-approved infill designs, three of which were winners of the 2022 infill challenge.

More design options are expected to be added in the future.

“Simplifying development processes to allow more homes, in more places, faster than before can help address our housing shortage, improve the liveability and vibrancy of neighbourhoods and support the city’s goals of reducing urban sprawl and greenhouse gas emissions.

“While this is not the only solution and all levels of government need to keep collaborating on housing, these actions can have a significant impact on tackling some of our community’s biggest challenges.”

Development of the program was partly funded with the $31.5 million Housing Accelerator Fund grant through the federal government.