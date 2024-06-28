Tourism operators happy with new Kelowna flight to Vancouver Island

Madison Reeve

Tourism operators in the Comox Valley and Okanagan are excited about a new flight linking the two regions.

Pacific Coastal Airlines announced on Tuesday its third direct flight from Kelowna to Vancouver Island.

The new non-stop service was celebrated with a special event during the first flight's arrival at Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

The additional direct connection is expected to significantly benefit the Central and Northern Island's tourism industry.

Stephen Gabrysh, co-owner of Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure Tours and Wildcoast Adventures, highlighted the positive impact on local tourism.

"This direct connection allows people from the Okanagan to reach us in just 70 minutes. They can even fly out in the morning and join a tour the same afternoon," Gabrysh said.

He says Okanagan residents have always showed an interest in Vancouver Island activities, which has previously been hindered by time-consuming travel logistics.

"Previously, travelers had to add extra days just for travel. Now, they can participate in activities and travel on the same day," Gabrysh added.

Big White Ski Resort's Senior Vice President, Michael J. Ballingall, is calling the the new flight a "game-changer."

"They can fly literally non-stop from Victoria, Nanaimo, or Comox. Many of our visitors come a couple of times a year, leaving their skis in storage or at a friend's condo. They arrive with just an overnight bag for a three- or four-day stay and then head back. Instead of a six hour drive they literally can have another day of skiing," Ballingall added.