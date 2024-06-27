Bold Mountain Bike Coaching launches in Kelowna

Those looking to take their mountain biking skills to the next level can now turn to Bold Mountain Bike Coaching, a new company in Kelowna that’s ready to ride the trails and get you where you want to be.

Vanessa Hair is launching her new business, taking a leap of faith with full-time bike coaching in Kelowna, mostly riding with clients through Gillard and Smith Creek.

“I have such a big passion for mountain biking. As a teenager, I was a competitive racer for downhill and won a few provincials and I just loved the thrill, the rush and the technicality of mountain bike riding and had a lot of great coaches around me,” said the company owner and coach.

“Through that journey, I wanted to be an empowerment for other people too, so through my career of racing I then pivoted to teaching and it was just my new found love.”

After four years of part-time work Vanessa is ready to shift things into full gear with a wide variety of programs to choose from between now and the end of November.

“This summer I am doing private lessons, so one on one for people who really just want to be the spotlight. I am also doing kids camps that are starting in the beginning of July. We’re doing full-day camps, we’re doing half-day camps for kids, and then I am doing adult programs, so we are doing four-week programs for adults, for beginners and also intermediate riders,” continued Hair.

From beginner to expert, Vanessa Hair does it all, and her knowledge of the sport runs deep through years and years of experience.

“If someone wants to learn how to mountain bike, I deal with the foundations of how you get on your bike, how you dismount off your bike, how you properly stand over your bike when you are going downhill or uphill,” said Hair.

“When there are more avid riders who are pursuing more of a mountain bike career or are very much an advanced rider, I look at those details. When we are learning how to jump or drop, I do refinement skills, and so that just turns my gears and I love seeing that moment on the clients faces, and those are like the best moments to cherish.”

For more information on Bold Mountain Bike Coaching click here.