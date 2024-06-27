Kelowna senior accused of setting fire to his own apartment in 2021

Photo: Randy Millis Smoke pours from the apartment at 1019 Harvey Avenue on the morning of June 3, 2021.

A 70-year-old man is accused of setting fire to his Kelowna apartment bedroom three years ago, and the case is now in a judge's hands after 10 days of trial.

Brian Spencer was charged with arson of an inhabited property following a fire in his apartment's bedroom at 1019 Harvey Avenue in the early morning hours of June 3, 2021

Spencer's trial started back in September of last year, but it finally came to a conclusion Wednesday, with closing submissions from Crown prosecutor Murray Kaay and defence counsel Nelson Selamaj.

The court heard how emergency crews responded to the apartment building after a fire had been started in a closet in Spencer’s second-floor apartment. Spencer refused to leave his room, despite the pleadings of his landlord, firefighters and police.

Kaay said Spencer's actions were “truly bizarre and defied common sense.”

Brandished knife

Throughout the trial, the court heard that Spencer resisted efforts to save him, brandishing a knife as he lay in his bed with the fire burning nearby.

Despite fire crews knocking the fire down several times, the fire kept restarting, and Crown prosecutor Murray Kaay argued Spencer had relit the fire several times using some type of accelerant before police could remove him from the bedroom.

One firefighter testified he had to climb back up his ladder between three and five times to keep knocking down the fire, after it kept relighting.

Members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team eventually used a Taser to apprehend Spencer and remove him from the room.

At the time, police said officers were forced to “provide cover and protection to firefighters” as they fought the blaze, after encountering an “extremely distraught man.” Several officers were treated for smoke inhalation, while an ERT officer suffered an undisclosed “non-life threatening injury.”

Defence counsel Selamaj said the Crown had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Spencer had set the fire, arguing one plausible alternative scenario could be that linseed oil in Spencer's closet may have spontaneously combusted.

Spencer did not testify in his own defence, and Kaay noted that Spencer had provided no explanation as to what occurred that morning.

Not criminally responsible?

While Kaay contended there was “clear and overwhelming evidence” that Spencer was responsible for the fire, he invited Justice Ker to find Spencer not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder, based on a forensic psychiatrist's report written earlier this month.

The court heard how Spencer has suffered from schizoaffective disorder for several decades, and his antipsychotic and mood stabilizing medication had been changed in early 2021.

The forensic psychiatrist opined that the change in medication, along with his cannabis use and other stressors, resulted in Spencer’s “acutely psychotic state” on the morning of June 3, 2021, which involved auditory hallucinations and delusions.

Spencer believed his neighbours in his building were trying to kill him.

Because of this, the psychiatrist determined Spencer was unable to understand that his actions were wrong when he allegedly set the fire in his closet.

A person who is found not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder is not acquitted, but instead placed under the jurisdiction of the Review Board. The Review Board will then determine if the person needs to go undergo treatment at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam if their release could pose a danger to the public.

Justice Ker is expected to deliver her decision next month.

This isn't the first time Spencer has dealt with the criminal justice system. Spencer was charged with two counts of sexual assault back in 2015 following an incident at a downtown Kelowna store. At the time, police said Spencer was a possible suspect in two other previous incidents earlier that year. It’s not clear what came of those charges.