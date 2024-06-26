Lake Country offers $500 grants and provides green waste disposal bins to support FireSmart action

Photo: Contributed

The District of Lake Country is offering $500 grants and providing green waste disposal bins to encourage residents to get rid of shrubs and cedars that could pose a fire hazard.

The Lake Country Fire Department received funding for FireSmart initiatives in the community. They have set up 40-yard green waste disposal bins around the community to save residents the disposal fees and a trip to the landfill.

The initiative also includes a $500 rebate incentive for property owners who have a FireSmart home assessment done and then take action to follow the property-specific recommendations in the assessment.



“We’ve still got a bit of a backlog to work through as far as getting trained local firefighters out there to do the in-person assessments for applications in the system right now,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brent Penner. “Those that had the assessment done last year are encouraged to complete the actions recommended and claim the rebate of up to $500."

Penner says changes made to the area closest to your home, and the home itself, have the greatest potential to reduce the risk of wildfire damage.



"It is definitely worth the effort as it can make the difference in successful wildfire response to protect your home; and if you’ve had the assessment done already, it can mean a $500 rebate towards the cost of having a professional arborist or landscaper do the work," says Penner.



The rebate can even be applied to an hourly wage if the homeowner decides to tackle the Wildfire Mitigation Specialist’s recommendations from the completed assessment report.

“We’re really pleased with the uptake from the community in taking FireSmart action and using the green waste bins,” said Penner. “By making sure there are no contaminants like plastic bags, building materials or debris dumped in the bins, we are able to have the leaves, twigs and branches composted or chipped for use as OgoGrow or other green projects around the community."

The FireSmart Home Partners Program is a collaboration between FireSmart Canada, FireSmart BC, provincial governments, local governments, Indigenous communities, the private sector and homeowners in Canada.

For more information or to schedule a free assessment click here.