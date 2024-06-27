Kelowna Dragon Boat Festival celebrating 25 years of racing

Photo: Contributed



The Kelowna Dragon Boat Festival is celebrating its silver anniversary this summer with a Dragon Boat Festival and race.

For 25 years, the Kelowna Dragon Boat Paddling Club has been offering everything from introductory to advanced levels of paddling.

The race will happen on Saturday, July 6, 2024, starting at 8 a.m. at Tugboat Beach.

"Join us for a fun filled day of exciting dragon boat racing. Mixed teams, women's teams, all competing for gold in their division," said organizer Corinne Almas.

The Kelowna Dragon Boat Club "is hoping to develop new skills, create and strengthen legacy teams, encourage sportsmanship and embrace healthy, fun competition."

"Our membership age ranges from 18 to 84 years old," Almas said.

The festival will also feature a Lion Dance Drum Ceremony and an eye dotting ceremony between noon and 1 p.m.

