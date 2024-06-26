Casorso Rd was closed near École Casorso Elementary School due to a medical emergency

Photo: Zach Penton

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.

Casorso Road is now open after a medical incident caused police to discourage pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area between Swordy Road and Bechard Road earlier Wednesday afternoon.

The incident caused École Casorso Elementary School to send an email to parents Wednesday afternoon advising them not to use Casorso Road for student pickup.

ORIGINAL 2:30 p.m.

"We have been made aware of a medical emergency taking place on Casorso Rd. just north of the school towards Lanfranco Rd. The RCMP are letting us know that there is a chance emergency responders will still be on the scene at 2:30 p.m. when our students are dismissed from school," says an email from the principal of École Casorso Elementary.

Reports from residents in the area indicate that a portion of Casorso Rd. is closed between Swordy Road and Bechard Road. Vehicles and pedestrians are being asked to stay away from the scene.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet, "our officers are assisting with a medical emergency, it’s nothing crime related," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

The principal of École Casorso Elementary, is advising parents to avoid this section of Casorso Road when picking up students this afternoon. "We are also advising that for those students who walk home down this section of Casorso Rd. It would be best to make alternate arrangements for them today if possible."