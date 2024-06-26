Last minute scramble means fireworks a go for Canada Day in Kelowna

Cindy White

Unless there’s a drastic change in weather conditions, fireworks are a go for Canada Day in Kelowna. But it was a last minute scramble.

“I kid you not when I tell you that as of 9 a.m. yesterday morning we didn’t know if we could have fireworks. Through a bit of last minute finagling and a hail Mary pass and reliance on some wonderful partners, Big Bang Fireworks out of Alberta was able to pull it together and we will have a Canada Day celebration of fireworks at the end of the event,” explained Festivals Kelowna executive director Renata Mills as she revealed details of the 25th Annual Kelowna Canada Day Festival.

Mayor Tom Dyas acknowledged concerns about the warming climate and the ever present threat of wildfires, but he said right now, things are looking good. “This happens to be one of those years where there is the opportunity because of the conditions we’ve had leading up to July 1, that hopefully we’re able to look at having that display.”

Still, the plug could be pulled at the last minute if the winds pick up or other factors make fireworks too much of a risk.

Unlike other communities, Kelowna is not switching to a laser drone show, at least not this year.

“I think it’s something we’ll keep an eye on,” said Mills. “They’re not quite there yet in my experience.

“I’m sure people have seen some of those amazing drone shows south of the border but I’m pretty sure we don’t have the hundreds of thousands of dollars that would be required to invest in a show like that. So, it’s definitely a future possibility but just not yet.”

There’s a whole lot more than just fireworks to take in. From the Kids Zone, to Folk Fest to the the Beach Stage and lots of food from around the world, the 25th Annual Canada Day Festival will stretch from one end of the waterfront to the other.

The list of headliners this year includes Andrew Allen and Ben Klick at the TD Beach Stage and Black Pontiac at the Parks Alive! Power Stage.

Here’s a run down of the schedule of event:

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Art Exhibitions and family art activity at the Kelowna Art Gallery

10 a.m.-noon Kelowna City Band concert at Arts Commons

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Century 21 Assurance Realty Kids Zone at Pioneer Gardens

11 a.m.-4 p.m. British Columbia Dragoon display near ‘Rhapsody’ Plaza

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Kiwanis Family Stage at Pioneer Gardens

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Made in Canada Marketplace at ‘Rhapsody’ Plaza

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Canada Day Bazaar on grass near Tugboat Beach

11 a.m.-10 p.m.Taste of Canada Food Fair at plaza next to Tugboat Beach

12 p.m. until gone-Watermelon in the park

12:30-1 p.m Official Canada Day ceremonies at Prospera Place

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Happy Canada Day cake cutting at Prospera Place

1 p.m.-9:50 p.m. TD Beach Stage at north end of Tugboat Beach

1 p.m.-9:35 p.m. Parks Alive! Power Stage at Stuart Park

1:30 p.m.-4 pm. Mermaid Nicole at Pioneer Gardens

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 49th Annual Kelowna FolkFest Stage & ethnic food booths at Prospera

10 p.m. Fireworks begin!

To find the full list and events and locations go to the Festivals Kelowna website.