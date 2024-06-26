RCMP confirm one man taken into custody following attempt to enter school bus full of children

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 5:00 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed that a video shared with Castanet showing police officers chasing a half-naked man down Harvey Avenue near Ellis on Tuesday is related to an incident involving a man attempting to enter a school bus with multiple children onboard.

The video shows a man running down Harvey Avenue, dressed in nothing but black shorts, being chased by several officers on foot and several police cruisers in pursuit as well.

The man can be seen trying to evade police. Eventually, he was tasered and taken into custody.

Police confirm the man is in custody following multiple offenses.

ORIGINAL 1:43 p.m.

A taser was used on a man on Tuesday following his attempt to enter a school bus that had multiple children onboard.

Mar Jok Elementary School confirmed that grade two and grade three students were on the bus Tuesday morning, headed to a bowling alley when the incident took place.

"At one point, the person unsuccessfully attempted to open the door of the bus. At this time, the police officers physically stopped the person, using a taser. These actions were in view of some of the children on the bus," an email to parents said.

"He will remain in custody on the strength of outstanding BC warrants and this new investigation. This incident took place on Harvey Ave. and involves multiple witnesses, including passengers of a school bus," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.