Cause of woman's death in Kelowna park still under investigation

Photo: Brayden Ursel Police and the coroner investigate the death in Waterfront Park Friday.

Kelowna RCMP say they are still investigating what caused the death of a 28-year-old woman who was found on Friday at Kelowna's Waterfront Park.

The woman, who has been identified by police, was found at 1200 Water Street at 7 a.m.

Officers spent most of Friday morning investigating the death, closing off an area south of the Tugboat Bay bathrooms.

Police say they do not believe there is an increased risk to public safety at this time.

"Our investigators are still collecting and processing evidence in efforts to determine the cause of death," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.