Environment Canada issues thunderstorm warning for Central Okanagan

Photo: Castanet webcams Cloudy skies over downtown Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

While the weather has been warm and dry in Kelowna over the past week, the region could see thunderstorms Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued the severe thunderstorm watch for the Central Okanagan Wednesday morning, forecasting showers later this morning followed by the risk of thunderstorms this afternoon.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain,” Environment Canada says.

“There is a heightened risk of debris flows over areas impacted by burn scars. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Winds are also forecast to gust to up 40 km/h near noon.