Barney Bentall will perform at the Delta Grand Okanagan

Photo: Barney Bentall



Canadian pop rock singer-songwriter Barney Bentall will be putting on a special performance at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort on June 30.

The Delta Grand Okanagan is hosting the Apple City Sessions BBQ featuring Barney Bentall. The event 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. will feature a BBQ buffet prepared by the Delta Grand chefs.

Bentall, known for his timeless music and captivating performances, will headline an evening filled with soulful melodies and memorable tunes.

Bentall is best known for his 1990s-era band, Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts. Their most successful Canadian singles included "Something to Live For", "Life Could Be Worse", "Crime Against Love" and "Come Back to Me".

Organizers say, "this event promises an unparalleled experience combining great music, delicious food, and stunning views of Okanagan Lake," in an email news release.

Tickets are available here.