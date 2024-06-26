Golf for ALS awareness at Gallagher's Canyon, across B.C.

Photo: Gallagher's Golf Club

PGA members are raising money to benefit thousands of people impacted by ALS in B.C. and the Yukon again this year.

Professional golfers are lending their support to the 19th annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS. Golfers will swing the sticks from sunrise to sunset across the province with 100 per cent of the proceeds directly supporting people living with ALS.

The money raised will help provide the ALS Society of BC with essential patient programs and services, as well as funding ALS research through the Project Hope initiative.

Kelowna's Gallagher's Canyon Golf Club is one of 50 golf courses across the province participating in the event.

Last year, golfers arrived at Gallagher's at 4:30 in the morning, and golfed all day before sunset chased them off the course. Golfers managed to raise $5,200 through 200 holes of golf. In total, Gallagher's Golf Club has raised $34,000 since 2005, and it hopes to raise an additional $5,000 this year.

Golfers tee off around the province on Thursday, June 27.

Those interested in donating can find out more through this link.