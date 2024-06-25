Shady Rest Fish & Chips reopens after tragic death in family

Photo: Facebook

Shady Rest Fish and Chips, a beloved family-run restaurant, is once again serving customers after a two-week closure following devastating news.

On June 5th, the restaurant announced on social media that it would be closed indefinitely due to the sudden passing of a family member.

Keri Cawood, part owner of the restaurant, shared that her son Alex, who was planning to take over the family business, had unexpectedly passed away. Alex was just 28 years old.

The Cawood family took time to grieve their loss and, on Friday, June 21st, reopened the restaurant.

"We are going to be open for the public. We will do the best we can. It was hard; there were a lot of tears and cards and flowers. Everybody knew Alex. They shared their memories that they have of Alex here," Keri Cawood shared.

While the family has chosen not to disclose the cause of Alex's death, they expressed gratitude for the support they received from the community.

Shady Rest Fish and Chips first opened in 1946. The Cawood family has owned the establishment since 2017.

Currently the restaurant is closed on Sunday and Monday.

"I update the hours on Google if we have to close because we don't have enough staff or are just having a bad day. I don't really want to be open and crying. Right now we are closed Sunday and Mondays for the next couple of weeks," Cawood added.