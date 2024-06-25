RCMP investigation leads to the recovery of stolen property at Lake Country home

Photo: RCMP

A search warrant executed in Lake Country allowed police to recover stolen property.

Last Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Lake Country RCMP and the Kelowna Police Dog Service, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 4400 block of Chase Rd.

"This search stems from a lengthy investigation into Possession of Property Obtained by Crime in the Kelowna and Lake Country areas," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle.



The search warrant resulted in the recovery of several mountain bikes, bike parts and a number of electric scooter batteries. Two men were also arrested for possession of the stolen property and released pending further investigation.

"Lake Country RCMP is dedicated to targeting property theft and holding those responsible accountable. We remind the public to document their bike serial numbers as this helps us immensely in returning stolen bikes such as these to their rightful owners," Cpl. Birtwistle.