20 year-old Kelowna student wins Ironman 70.3 Coeur d’Alene Idaho

Photo: IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d?Alene Zachary Bernier-Michaud

A 20-year-old living in Kelowna is turning heads after his most recent victory at the half Ironman in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Zachary Bernier-Michaud moved to Kelowna two years ago from Thailand to study at UBC Okanagan while training to become a professional Ironman athlete.

Bernier-Michaud won the half Ironman, a 1.9-km swim, 91.5-km bike ride, and a half marathon run (21 km), with a total time of 3:36:32.

"The goal was to try to go for the win, but you never know who shows up, really. I had exact numbers to stick to, and I knew that if I could do that, I had a chance to win."

The 20-year-old says the swim was cut down to 500 meters on race day due to an intense windstorm.

"I don't think that would have affected the race that much because I am a strong swimmer."

Bernier-Michaud completed his first full Ironman last year and plans on competing in many more.

He says the training has become almost a full-time job.

"Up to 30 hours a week of training. I came to Kelowna for university and to train because it's such an amazing spot. The goal is to go professional after university, and I think this race was a step in the right direction," he added.