Five year sentence for man who attacked two strangers in a Kelowna yard

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna man who attacked a stranger in her back yard and the woman’s neighbour, who responded to her calls for help, has been given a five year prison sentence.

With credit for time served since his arrest in September 2021, Brady Dolphin, 37, has been ordered to spend another 312 days behind bars. When he’s released, he will be on probation for three years, with several conditions.

Dolphin entered guilty pleas in February 2024 to charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of break and enter with the intent to commit an offence. He was back before the courts after he was found fit to stand trial in April 2023, following a 2022 ruling that he was unfit due to a mental disorder.

At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, the Crown and defence presented an agreed statement of facts that included troubling details about the attack on two strangers on September 22, 2021.

Dolphin, who was homeless at the time and experiencing drug-related psychotic delusions, walked into the woman’s yard as she was gardening and grabbed her, putting her in a choke hold.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was on her cell phone with a friend at the time. She screamed for the friend to call 911, and fought to get away believing she would soon lose consciousness.

She managed to get away and fled to her home, but Dolphin followed. Around the same time, a man who lived next door heard her cries and came to help. Dolphin then grabbed a shovel, hitting both the woman and her neighbour, whose identity is also protected by a publication ban.

The attack didn’t end there. The woman fled to a nearby daycare and Dolphin followed. Luckily, there were no children at the daycare who witnessed what happened and they were all taken to safety.

Kelowna RCMP arrived at the daycare and arrested Dolphin. The woman was taken to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment.

She suffered lacerations to her head, bruises, red marks on her neck and a sore throat from being in the choke hold. The man who lived next door sustained minor injuries from being hit by the shovel, but declined treatment.

In a statement to RCMP in 2021, the accused admitted to setting out to sexually assault a woman and chose the victim at random saying he “just went down the street and chose a girl.” He said he did it to gain entry into a gang, but Crown counsel Erin Miller noted that the alleged gang was part of the psychotic delusions Dolphin was experiencing at the time of the offences.

Miller told Justice Alison Beames that, “there is no evidence to suggest that this was anything but a random, unprovoked attack on two strangers.”

In her victim impact statement, which was entered as part of the sentencing submissions, the woman who was assaulted said she no longer feels safe in her own home and decided to sell the property. She also said she is permanently physically and emotionally scarred and had to cease operations of her home-based business for 18 months because she wasn’t comfortable having people come to her home.

She wrote, “I do not want this predator released into the Okanagan Valley because I fear he may recognize me.”

Miller added that while his guilty plea was a mitigating factor, aggravating factors in the case include the violent nature of the offences, that there were multiple victims and that Dolphin was on probation at the time for a prior break and enter conviction.

She also pointed out that in the psychiatric report presented to the judge, it was noted that the accused is believed to be a high risk to reoffend and that he continues to resist treatment and advice related to his mental health and substance use.

Defence lawyer Monique Patterson said that her client started using drugs in his teens and started exhibiting signs of deteriorating mental health in 2016. In November 2020 Dolphin’s mother filed a Mental Health Act application, but it was denied around the same time that he was arrested on the break and enter charges. Patterson said his mental illness at the time of the stranger attacks should lessen his moral culpability.

Justice Beames accepted the joint submission for a five year prison sentence, giving Dolphin four years for the assault on the woman, a one year consecutive sentence for the attack on the man, one year concurrent for the break-in at the woman’s home and nine month concurrent for the break-in at the daycare.

Among the conditions of his three years probation is a ban on any contact with the victims or witnesses and a ban on being anywhere within the area bounded by Ethel Street, Richter Street, Clement Avenue and Cawston Avenue.

“Mr. Dolphin, I hope sometime between now and the end of your probation you are going to gain some more insight into the nature of your problems and your need for some assistance with those problems, or you are likely to be back before the court given the assessment of the risk you pose to the community,” said Justice Beames as she delivered the sentence.

Dolphin declined the judge’s offer to address the court.