Pacific Coastal Airlines celebrates inaugural Kelowna to Comox Flight

Madison Reeve

It just got even easier to fly to Vancouver Island from Kelowna.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kelowna International Airport and Pacific Coastal Airlines announced the launch of their new non-stop service between Kelowna and Comox Valley.

The Comox flight now marks the third flight headed to Vancouver Island from Kelowna, including Victoria and Nanaimo.

"When we are looking at trying to connect two regions together and doing it in a way that makes it easier for people to travel, this is the way to do it," said Sam Samaddar, YLW chief executive officer.

The flight is 70 minutes long.

"Comox residents, for example, would have to travel to Calgary to come to Kelowna, and a direct service like this makes it more attractive in both directions," Samaddar added.

Pacific Coastal Airlines is a privately-owned British Columbia-based regional airline operating from Vancouver International Airport that flies to 18 airports in B.C.