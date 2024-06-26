Where's Waldo in Kelowna kicks off on Canada Day

Where’s Waldo is a children’s book that has been entertaining kids for generations, and now young ones in Kelowna have the opportunity to find Waldo as part of the Where’s Waldo in Kelowna scavenger hunt, put together by Once Upon A Bookstore.

Once Upon A Bookstore was approached by Candlewick Press a few years ago to take part in the search for Waldo, and it's been a big hit with the community ever since.

“It’s a shop local initiative for sure and it’s just a way to have exposure on your business in a way that’s easy and free and fun," said Once Upon A Bookstore owner Melissa Bourdon-King.

"Last year we had a lot of people who said they didn’t know a pastry shop existed, 'I didn’t know there was a used bookstore just around the corner from you.' We even had some people who hadn’t heard about us before, so it's a win-win for everybody and everybody has a lot of fun."

Participants will have the full month of July to visit 20 different businesses across town, searching for Waldo and collecting passport stamps all while experiencing local businesses and everything they have to offer to Kelowna.

A scavenger hunt has been organized for the Pandosy neighbourhood, downtown Kelowna, as well as Dilworth and Springfield.

"If you’re out with your kids you don’t necessarily want to be driving half an hour to get from one business to another, so we sort of have three different neighbourhood pockets,” said Bourdon-King.

“You can either choose to do it all in one day or you can pick a neighbourhood and do Waldo around there. Obviously the Pandosy neighbourhood is one of the areas where a lot of businesses are participating."

With over 100 families participating last year, Once Upon A Bookstore is excited for what’s to come this year, telling Castanet, "It’s great to see all these children having so much fun."

Bourdon-King looked back on her childhood experiences with the famous book, saying it was always a part of her summer fun, either driving out to the cottage or just searching for clues with friends.

“It’s one of those nice full circle moments to know that you’re sharing a positive experience that you had when you were a kid with another generation of families.”

To get your hands on a Where’s Waldo passport simply head over to the Once Upon A Bookstore website or visit their shop on Tutt Street in the South Pandosy neighbourhood.