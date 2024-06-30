Hockey Night in Canada coming to Kelowna for Play On street hockey tournament

Photo: Hockey Night in Canada Play On

A street hockey tournament presented by Hockey Night in Canada is coming to downtown Kelowna this summer.

Hockey Night in Canada's Play On sports group is coming to Kelowna for a two-day tournament on August 31 and September 1, bringing together a passion for hockey. The event will take place on Water Street, outside Prospera Place.

Play On invites hockey enthusiasts of every skill level to join in the excitement. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, everyone is welcome.

Organizers says this tournament isn’t just about hockey, but about fostering connections and creating memories that last a lifetime.

"At its heart, Play On celebrates diversity and inclusivity. It’s more than a tournament, it’s a celebration of community spirit and shared love for the sport," said organizers in a news release.

"Play On welcomes participants of all ages, all people, and all skill levels to grab a stick, hit the pavement, and experience the thrill of street hockey in a supportive and friendly environment."

The streets of downtown Kelowna will be transformed into action-packed arenas for the Play On street hockey tournament and will help boost community engagement, while also supporting local businesses and promoting healthy living through active sport.

Head over to the Play On website to find out more about the tournament in Kelowna.