Kelowna partners with local company to help businesses go green

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is teaming up with a local green solutions consulting company to help businesses go green.

GreenStep Certified is a program between the city and GreenStep Solutions designed to drive measurable emission reduction and environmental stewardship.

The program promotes energy efficiency, water conservation, low-carbon transportation, waste reduction, ecosystem restoration and other climate initiatives to help businesses save costs and reduce emissions.

The program involves five steps, including:

Complete a self-assessment and schedule an onsite or virtual visit with an assessor

Participate in the virtual or onsite visit to review and discuss your self-assessment responses

Receive expert coaching and a short-term action plan for improvement, including how to access further support through FortisBC rebates

Implement actions and send evidence

Receive a final report, assessment score, and marketing toolkit to promote certification

“The business sector is a critical component of achieving the City of Kelowna’s climate action goals,” said climate action and environment manager Chris Ray.

“Through GreenStep Certified, the city and GreenStep have done the heavy lifting and we are excited to bring a low barrier program to support local businesses in Kelowna.”

The program is open to all types and sizes of businesses and is supported by FortisBC who will cover a portion of the cost of certification for its customers.

“GreenStep is excited to be partnering with the City of Kelowna to launch the GreenStep Certified program in our own backyard,” said company CEO Angela Nagy.

“This program will empower local businesses with the knowledge to contribute to our climate action goals. We’re excited to see Kelowna’s business community take meaningful and measurable climate action.”

Click here to learn more about the program.

You can also register for a free information webinar being held July 9 at 10 a.m.