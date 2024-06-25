Early successes noted with Kelowna's new social development department

Photo: Castanet/file Rail trail encampment in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna’s newly minted Social Development Services department is trumpeting some early successes as it continues to ramp up its role to work on complex social issues facing the community.

The department was established at the beginning of this year as a city operated replacement for Journey Home.

City council authorized a budget of $383,000 in this year’s budget to get the program off the ground.

“While no doubt housing and homelessness dominate today’s landscape, we are conscious of the many facets of social development including social inclusion, accessibility, poverty reduction, childcare, youth and senior planning and many more things that will require our attention and our expanded resources will address these demand,” social development manager Colleen Cornock told council while providing an update on progress to date.

“As a team we are developing the new social development service delivery that is informed by existing plans and strategies including the city’s healthy housing and homelessness strategies as well as provincial and federal mandates.

“Through our investment in social development, council will see a renewed and increased energy committed to translating existing recommendations into action. The long-term outcome will be for our community to drive change.”

Cornock says one of the early successes centered around the Heart and Hearth tiny home initiative.

The initiative includes 60 homes at STEP Place in the city’s north end industrial area and 60 more at Trailside along Highway 97.

“Two people have successfully transitioned from STEP Place into independent market housing. Another individual has successfully transitioned to Samuel Place supportive housing where they are to access the additional services they require.

“Five individuals are now successfully working at full-time, stable employment. Between March 12 and today, 176 unique goals have been achieved by participants and 16 individuals through STEP Place are now connected through Interior Health's Mental Health and Substance Use services.”

Cornock says businesses and individuals have stepped up to assist with products and manpower to assist at the Trailside site.

The site of a third Heart and Hearth location is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Along with those successes, Cornock says several other initiatives within five stated objectives are underway.

Chief among those is a series of projects being funded through partnerships with local organizations.

Included in those is a $360,000 grant to fund a partnership with the Central Okanagan Foundation and the federal government’s Reaching Home Homelessness Strategy to improve data quality and sources necessary to inform planning and increase flow within the shelter and housing system.

They have also received $15,000 from reaching home for cold weather supplies for those sheltering outdoors.

“Our goal,” says Cornock, “is to achieve a point where there are enough services, housing and shelter beds for anyone who needs them and ensures anyone who experiences homelessness does so only briefly, is housed successfully and therefore is unlikely to return to homelessness.”

“What an encouraging report,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

“This is some of the best news I have heard in a long time.

“Today you pulled the curtain back a bit for us to see there is some success out there and we are making progress.”

“There is a role for the city to play but we are playing a way bigger role than our mandate says,” added Coun. Mohini Singh.

“Before this department was set up I was beginning to lose hope that we could ever move the needle on this.

“I can see hope at the end and hope for the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Cornock says next steps include bringing the internal team up to full strength and advancing social development-related actions.