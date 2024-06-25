City will explore potential locations and partnerships for public sani-dump

Photo: Google Street View

The City of Kelowna will investigate the possibility of partnering with the private sector or going on its own to offer a sani-dump station in the city.

The idea was raised as a notice of motion by Coun. Ron Cannan who noted the only publicly accessible facility is at the Shell station at Highway 33 and Gerstmar.

Sani-dumps at the Co-op station at Sexsmith and Highway 97 and Canadian Tire have both been shut down.

“The present shortage of options can lead to long lines at the existing facilities in the Okanagan which may ultimately lead to fewer visits as this presents an additional logistical challenge to trip planning,” said Cannan in his motion.

He also cited RDCO East director Kevin Kraft who noted an increase of illegal dumping due to the lack of facilities and referenced a Castanet story related to sanitary waste dumping along the road in East Kelowna over the weekend.

Canaan said he is looking for staff's support to try and find a private partnership opportunity.

“If we could support them in doing so, that would be our first partnership exploration. If that was unsuccessful, we would see if it is something council wants to take on ourselves on public property and public cost,” said city manager Doug Gilchrist.

”We are in the waste business so it wouldn't be a dramatic extension to do something like this for our community.”

Coun. Luke Stack supported the motion saying the idea is an important consideration for council since Kelowna is a popular tourist destination.

“I think it would be commonplace for people to expect they would have access to a sani-dump somewhere in this region,” said Stack.

“I think it's a bit of a shortcoming that we don't.”