Kelowna firefighters quickly snuff out garage fire in Glenmore

Photo: Madison Reeve 1788 Ivan's Court, in Glenmore area of Kelowna.

UPDATE 3:01 p.m.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain, Scott Clarke says it's fortunate that a neighbour who spotted a fire at a garage in their neighbourhood called emergency services.

The incident happened just before noon when the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received a 911 call reporting black smoke coming from a garage in the 1700 block of Ivans Crt.

The first arriving officer reported minor smoke showing from the top of the garage door and once crews got inside they found a small contents fire in the garage. The fire was quickly extinguished with no extension into the structure.

Clarke says no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

"Credit should be given to a vigilant neighbour who noticed the fire and called 911. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious," Clarke says.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, a rescue unit, a command unit, fire chief and a safety officer including 17 fire personnel.

ORIGINAL 1:01 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a garage fire at 1788 Ivans Court in the Glenmore area of Kelowna Monday afternoon.

Firefighters converged on the home after receiving reports of black smoke rising from a building.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene they found a small garage fire which they quickly got under control.

"At this point we're still investigating," says Scott Clarke, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain.

Clark says there was some smoke damage inside the home but most of the damage was confined to the garage area.

"It was mostly confined to the garage. Some smoke did migrate to the to the rest of the house, but it's being ventilated right now. Luckily the door between the garage and the home was shut,"

Clark says the fire does not appear to be suspicious.