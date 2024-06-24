Kelowna’s first Ratha Yatra Hindu festival draws large crowd

Photo: Mohini Singh A large crowd gathered at The Sails for a parade into City Park as part of Kelowna's first Ratha Yatra festival on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

A crowd of several hundred people gathered in City Park Sunday to celebrate Ratha Yatra, the largest chariot festival on the Hindu calendar.

A colourful parade wound its way from The Sails into the park, led by famous monk Bhaktimarga Swami, also known as the ‘walking monk’ because he has trekked across Canada four times. It was the first Ratha Yatra festival in Kelowna.

“The event was a huge success,” said organizer Ashok Tyagi. “People from across B.C. took part in the event. We served lunch to 1500 people. I am very grateful to all the volunteers who helped us put this together.”

Ratha Yatra or Puri is a nine day festival celebrated in parts of Eastern India. The main procession happens in Puri, Odisha, where Lord Jagannath and two other deities are said to travel to two temples on grand chariots. It is celebrated annually, on the bright half of the lunar month of Ashadh (June–July).

Also on hand for the Kelowna festival were Mayor Tom Dyas, Coun. Mohini Singh and Kelowna Lake-Country MP Tracy Gray.

“It was a wonderful event that brought together people off all different backgrounds. It just shows how diverse our community is,” said Singh.

Along with the parade, the afternoon included food, cultural dances and prayer.