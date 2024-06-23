Cause of woman's death in Kelowna park still under investigation

Photo: Brayden Ursel Police and the coroner investigate the death in Waterfront Park Friday.

The woman who was found dead in Kelowna's Waterfront Park Friday morning was 28 years old, but police have still not determined the cause of her death.

In a brief statement Sunday morning, Sgt. Judith Bertrand of the Kelowna RCMP says “there is nothing at this time to suggest an increased risk to public safety.”

But police have yet to publicly disclose if the death is being investigated as a homicide or an accidental death.

“The investigation is still unfolding and the cause of death has not been confirmed,” Sgt. Bertrand said.

The woman's body was found in Waterfront Park at about 7 a.m. Friday, prompting a large police presence in the area.

Officers spent Friday morning investigating the death, closing off a treed area south of the Tugboat Bay bathrooms. Police had cleared the scene by the early afternoon.

A witness told Castanet they saw officers pull what appeared to be body from the park's lagoon system early Friday morning.

Police have now identified the woman, but they are not releasing any additional information about her other than her age.

Sgt. Bertrand is asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Kelowna RCMP, or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.