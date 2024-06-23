Win big while supporting Okanagan aviation students at YLW Helicopter Ball Drop

Photo: YLW

Watch for flying golf balls at the YLW Helicopter Golf Ball Drop and Silent Auction.

This is the second annual ball drop which gives ticket holders the chance to win one of two travel options.

Prizes are sponsored by the Edmonton International Airport and Air North and include:

Northern Lights in Whitehorse- Sponsored by Air North Yukon's Airlines—Includes: Return Airfare for two to Whitehorse with Air North Yukon's airline. Accommodations with Northern Vision Development (NVD) Hotels. Northern Lights viewing package and Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs

Return flights for two to Frankfurt, Germany. Winners will travel from Kelowna to Edmonton with WestJet and connecting to Frankfurt with Condor Airlines, sponsored by Edmonton International Airport.

Everyone who buys a ticket will be helping to support the YLW Scholarship Fund which supports students pursuing a career in aviation or aerospace by removing financial barriers associated with required training and education.

Tickets are available until June 27th. For more information click here.