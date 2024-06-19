Canyon Falls Middle School celebrates National Indigenous Day

Photo: Justin Schneider

Students and staff at Canyon Falls Middle School in Kelowna celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day on Wednesday, honouring the history, culture, resilience and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities in our region.

"It was a fabulous time. It was a beautiful time," says Canyon Falls teacher Rubina Waterhouse.

The day featured a speech from Grandma Rose and a pair of dancers, Megan Mounsey and Katie Mounsey, who are also students at the school.

"It was a celebration of the land. It was a celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day, and Grandma Rose kind of brought that home for the students. She spoke about how her family used to hunt and fish on that territory, right on the spot where our school is," says Waterhouse.

Canyon Falls Middle School spends a significant part of its curriculum learning about Indigenous culture, and Waterhouse says that Grandma Rose has spent time talking with and teaching many of the students, including the Mounseys.

"We feel we truly are working towards reconciliation, and today was a good example of what we are trying to accomplish," says Waterhouse.