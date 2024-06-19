Flood mitigation work planned for Mission Creek Regional Park this summer

Photo: Tourism Kelowna

More flood protection work will get underway this summer at Kelowna's Mission Creek Regional Park.

In a press release Wednesday afternoon, the City of Kelowna and announced the upcoming flood mitigation work on Mission Creek will involve the installation of four “riffles” – described as “shallow landforms constructed from rocks.”

The riffles will be installed where the diversion from Mill Creek enters into Mission Creek, as part of the Mill Creek Flood Protection project.

Water from Mill Creek is diverted through a culvert near the Rail Trail east of Dilworth Drive, under the city and into Mission Creek at Mission Creek Regional Park, to help reduce flows in Mill Creek and prevent flooding.

The new riffles are scheduled to be installed at the outlet into Mission Creek this summer, to enhance flood protection and improve fish habitat.

“The work that is being done as part of the Mill Creek Flood Protection project is essential to ensure that residents and businesses in Kelowna are protected from future floods,” said Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser in a statement.

“This next phase of work at Mission Creek will not only support flood mitigation efforts for the City, but also protect fish habitats. I’m proud to celebrate the progress that’s been made and look forward to the work to come that will help keep our communities safe.”

The City says these riffles mimic natural creek bed formations to help oxygenate the water, creating ideal conditions for fish to spawn and rest. They also act as natural flood protection by slowing water flow and providing a catchment area during periods of flooding.

“The goal of all City flood mitigation projects is to slow the water down and reduce the energy that damages the environment, property and impacts water quality in Okanagan Lake,” Mayor Tom Dyas said in a statement.

This will be the first of three projects over the next three years to upgrade the Mill Creek diversion outlet into Mission Creek. This project is partially funded through a $22-million grant from the Government of Canada’s Disaster Mitigation and Adaption Fund.

Potential detours and closures in Mission Creek Regional Park will be announced by the city closure to the project's start this summer.