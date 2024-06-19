Freedom's Door to build four townhomes in Kelowna

Photo: Freedom's Door

Freedom's Door, an addictions recovery home in Kelowna that's provided long-term abstinence based recovery programs for 21 years, is doing what they can to expand their reach.

Tom Smithwick, a director at the society says they have always had a long waitlist for services and that they plan to help reduce homelessness, poverty and addiction issues in Kelowna.

Over the last two-plus decades, Freedom's Door has worked to help men return to a life of sobriety, return to work, and reunite with family and friends.

With City approval, Freedom's Door plans to move ahead with the building of four townhomes on Belaire Ave. These new townhomes will be in the backyard of the property (curenntly at that address) and will bring 16 more bedrooms for men who have completed the first 90-day program and are ready for the Next Steps Life Skills program.

"We are in a fundraising effort to pay for this new, affordable housing. The Rotary Club of Kelowna has generously agreed to provide a cheque in the amount of $50,000 to assist us in this effort," said Freedom's Door.

The Kelowna Rotary Club held it’s Annual Pro Am Golf Tournament in April and chose Freedom’s Door Belaire Town Homes Project as the major benefactor of this tournament.