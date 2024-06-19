UBC continues to shore up damaged building near downtown construction site

Madison Reeve

UBCO’s downtown campus construction site remains silent as UBC Land Trust continues to focus on damage to the adjoining Hadgraft-Wilson Place.

Nearly two months ago, UBCO offered to assist with repairs, stating it had requested access to the building to assess possible repairs.

The building, along with two others, was damaged as a result of extensive excavation work being done on the downtown campus site.

During a one-on-one interview, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said the university’s focus continues to be on the Hadgraft-Wilson property.

“From the standpoint of the (Hadgraft-Wilson) site itself, there is some shoring of the existing building going on at this point in time. UBC has looked to see if they are able to shore up the building and secure the building,” said Dyas.

“If they are able to do that, what are the next steps moving forward?”

While there have been serious issues with ground shifting around the construction site, Dyas believes the project will still go ahead in time.

“I believe it will advance. Will there be changes, will it look a bit different? None of that I have heard at this point.”

The only change to the project so far is a shift in the depth of the underground parkade from four storeys to two.

“Right now, the effort as much as possible is to secure the site from any further shifting and then move forward from there.

“Part of it runs parallel to each other because securing the site itself from any further shifting does actually assist in the preservation of the Hadgraft-Wilson building.”

While all this takes place, residents of Hadgraft-Wilson are in their third month away from their home after the building was evacuated on April 2.

About 50 remain housed at Okanagan College; however, that tenancy will end on Aug. 15.

“From a city standpoint, we are aware of how it has affected their lives. We are continuing to advocate strongly so they have continuity in their living as much as possible,” says Dyas.

He says a lot of discussions are taking place behind the scenes in terms of the building itself and what is next for the tenants, although many of those he is not able to share at the present time.

He assured residents the city is doing everything possible to move the process forward as quickly and efficiently as possible.