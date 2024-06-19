Kelowna RCMP releasing sketch of suspect in attempted sex assault

Police in Kelowna have released a sketch of a man who's suspected of trying to sexually assault a woman on the Mission Creek Regional Park earlier this month.

Last week, the Kelowna RCMP said a woman was grabbed on the trail in Mission Creek Regional Park between Leckie Road and Durnin Road on the evening of June 9, at about 8:45 p.m.

"The victim states she was walking alone on the trail between Leckie Rd and Durnin Rd when the unknown male grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her," Police said. "The victim was able to free herself, run away, and then phoned the police immediately."

Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP is releasing more information about the incident, along with a sketch of the suspect.