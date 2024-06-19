Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect in attempted sex assault

Rob Gibson

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

Ten days after a man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman in Mission Creek Regional Park, police have released a sketch of the suspect.

Last week, police released some details about a June 9 incident that occurred on the park's trail, between Leckie and Durnin Roads, at about 8:45 p.m. Police said the man “grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her,” but the woman was able to run away and call police.

Wednesday afternoon, 10 days after the assault allegedly occurred, Sgt. Laura Pollock held a press conference, seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect by releasing a sketch of him.

Sgt. Laura Pollock said she doesn't believe the general public should be concerned about safety, adding that there have been no other reports of attempted assaults from a suspect who matches the description of the June 9th attacker.

“The investigation is ongoing right now so we're not going to be releasing the specific details into what type of assault it was. It was however, sexual in nature,” Sgt. Pollock said, clarifying that the incident was an “attempt” at an assault.

She said the RCMP has increased their presence in the area over the past 10 years, both on bikes and police cruisers.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-470-6236, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

