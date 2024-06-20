The arrival of summer ushers in mosquito season in the Central Okanagan

Cindy White

Summer officially arrives in the Central Okanagan this week.

As the weather heats up, so does mosquito season. To help limit the pesky insects, crews will be out in the coming days treating hundreds of catch basins in and around Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

“If you see someone on a pedal bike wearing a glow-in-the-dark high-vis vest, they’re not just commuting to work. They’ll have a backpack on probably. They’ll be going very slow because they’re going from catch basin to catch basin,” explains Curtis Fediuk with Duka Environmental Services, which has been in charge of mosquito control in the Regional District of Central Okanagan for several years.

Crews are targeting species that can carry diseases when they treat catch basins.

“It’s quite a unique mosquito habitat. The water is held there because of what they’re supposed to do. They’re supposed to catch the water, they’re catch basis. But grass clippings, of course, and leaf litter ends up down there, so it makes for a perfect environment for mosquitoes,” notes Fediuk

The recent wet weather followed by heat can also create ideal conditions for larvae.

“All the rain that we’ve had, that’s going to fill some of the temporary site, those tire ruts, those low depressions, areas in amongst the forested areas” says Fediuk.

“It was quite dry in the spring. In one way, that’s kind of the benefit. A lot of the water that has fallen has just soaked into the ground, but where it does stand and pool we have I think it’s over 500 mosquito development sites that we know about in the Kelowna and West Kelowna area. So we go around and we routinely monitor those throughout the summer.”

What can you do on your property to keep the tiny blood suckers away? Make sure to get rid of any shallow, standing water. Flower beds that are too moist can also be prime habitat. Also, when you’re on your deck or patio, keep the air moving because mosquitoes don’t like wind.

“If you want a non-chemical or non-repellent way to keep mosquitoes off your back deck, just put out an oscillating fan. By creating that steady movement of wind, that will keep away a lot of mosquitoes,” says Fediuk.

He says misters are also a good idea because mosquitoes avoid fog or light mist. Just make sure the mister isn’t creating pools of standing water.

While mosquitoes can bite any time, they are most active at dusk and dawn, so it’s a good idea to cover up or wear insect repellent if you plan to be outside at that time of day.