Lawyers for accused Kelowna murderer withdraw from case once again

Photo: Madison Reeve The home on Sycamore Road where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

A long-delayed Kelowna murder trial will be delayed even further, after yet another set of lawyers for the accused withdrew their services Wednesday.

Gabriella Sears was arrested for the murder of Darren Middleton three years ago, after the 49-year-old's body was found on the floor of Sears' bathroom in the early morning hours of June 17, 2021. She's remained behind bars ever since.

Wednesday morning, Sears' lawyers Frances Mahon and Quinn Candler successfully applied to withdraw from the case, citing a “serious loss of confidence” between all three parties.

This new development is just the latest in a long series that has resulted in many of months of delays, after the trial began last fall.

On what was meant to be the 18th day of trial last November, Sears announced in court that she was firing her first two lawyers, Jordan Watt and Tom Forss, accusing them of “gaslighting” her and colluding with the Crown.

Lawyer Mark Swartz was then assigned by Legal Aid to take over the case, but after about five weeks, Swartz told the court he would no longer be representing Sears due to a “fundamental breakdown in the solicitor-client relationship.”

In early April, Mahon and Candler were then assigned to Sears' case by Legal Aid, but after two and a half months, they have also opted to take their services elsewhere.

'I have to do this by myself?'

While Mahon told Justice Miriam Gropper that the details of why they are withdrawing is protected under solicitor-client confidentiality rules, Sears opted to shine some light on what led to the breakdown of the relationship.

Sears said the arguments between them largely revolved around Sears seeking a “Jordan application” – an application that would argue Sears' right to a speedy trial has been breached and the case should be dismissed as a result. The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that a Supreme Court case must be completed within 30 months from when the charge is laid, although delays caused by the accused don't count towards that accounting.

“I asked on multiple occasions about it and [Mahon] just told me flat out I have no merit,” Sears told the court Wednesday morning.

"But my question is how do I have no merit when she hasn't looked at the possible causes for it. She just flat out said that because I fired my lawyers that's on me. Well no, not if my lawyers acted unethically towards me. And she won't look into it, she's avoided it, she told me that she doesn't want to talk about it. But it's my right, Judge.

“I had two professional lawyers bail on me because they didn't want to turn on their peers, well they have to investigate it and so do you.”

Justice Gropper explained that a Jordan application likely wouldn't come into play until after the completion of a trial.

Sears went on to describe an argument she got into with Mahon over the Jordan matter and over her being able to access an audio recording of two prior court appearances she had requested. Sears says she raised her voice during the argument, which led to Mahon withdrawing from the case.

“She f***ing fires me like that. She's a professional defence lawyer in a murder trial, that is unethical on how many levels, and you know it,” Sears said. “ So I want an investigation done, this is my life and my f***ing time. This is ridiculous, so now I have to wait and I have to do this by myself?”

Representing herself?

Justice Gropper said Sears is now left with two options – see if Legal Aid is willing to assign yet another lawyer to the case, or Sears can represent herself. Regardless, Justice Gropper ordered the trial, which was set to resume for four weeks beginning July 15, be adjourned yet again. But it's not clear when the trial may resume.

Sears is expected to undergo another mental health assessment to determine if she is in fact able to represent herself at a future trial. Crown prosecutor David Grabavac told the court that the time needed to complete such an assessment will likely take the case through to the end of August or early September at the earliest.

Sears underwent a similar assessment back in early 2024, after she first fired her lawyers. Dr. Johann Brink concluded Sears appeared paranoid at times but he ultimately concluded she was fit to stand trial.

“If she were to get new counsel and she again believes this counsel to been engaged in the nefarious activities that she relayed to me, that would mean that the issue is not with any particular counsel, but with any counsel, and that would pose significant challenges to a finding of fitness,” Dr. Brink noted back in February.

Earlier this month, Mahon told the court they were planning on calling a forensic psychiatrist in Sears' defence, to provide expert opinion on whether Sears could be found not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder. It's not clear if Sears will still be pursuing this defence now that Mahon and Candler have left the case.

Three years since death

“It's been three years and two days since Mr. Middleton was found deceased in the accused's residence, so a lot of time has passed,” Grabavac said. “The Crown's been very patient.”

During the first part of the trial last fall, the court heard testimony from Middleton's common-law spouse that he never returned home after he went to pick up a load of turf from his employer, who lived nearby, on the evening of June 16, 2021.

After spending the night calling friends and searching the area for him, she went to Sears house just after 1 a.m. and found Middleton's body on her bathroom floor. She said Middleton appeared to be wearing someone else's clothes, and his penis had been cut off.

Adams said she and Middleton had known Sears for several months prior to the death, and she sometimes did odd jobs for the couple. Adams said they had known Sears as “Dereck,” but days before Middleton’s death, Sears told them she now identified as a woman and went by Gabby or Gabriella.

After her arrest, Sears confessed to police that she had killed Middleton, but her lawyers Watt and Forss, who she eventually fired, successfully argued to have those confessions excluded from evidence, due to the RCMP's conduct infringing on her Charter rights.