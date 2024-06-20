Road construction coming to Kelowna's Glenmore neighbourhood next week

Photo: City of Kelowna

Lane closures on Kelowna's Glenmore Road will begin next week.

Drivers can expect a slower roll of traffic on Glenmore Road this summer while the City of Kelowna makes critical infrastructure improvements to the sanitary system while also completing connections in the multi-use pathway.

Starting Monday, June 24, and running until October, northbound lanes on Glenmore Road will be closed between Cross Road to Union Road for construction of Phase 1 of a $6 million project that will build 1.5 kilometres of a new 600-millimetre sanitary trunk main.

The city said detours will be in place, along with alternating traffic in the southbound lane. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes when possible.

Starting Tuesday, June 25, to early August, southbound lanes on Glenmore Road will be reduced to single-lane traffic between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. between Dallas Road and Kane/Ballou Road.

Ballou Road between Glenmore and McTavish Road will be closed during this project.

The new multi-use path on the west side of Glenmore Road will extend from Dallas Road to Ballou Road and provide a cycling facility on Ballou Road connecting to the Yates Road multi-use path.

Construction may occur outside of regular hours, on evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.