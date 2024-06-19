AesthetiKs Lab announces three-day fashion weekend in Kelowna

Photo: Eventbrite

Fashion enthusiasts are in for a treat this summer as AesthetiKs Lab announces a three-day fashion weekend packed with events and shows, set to take place from July 12 to July 14th.

The event, hosted within the Kelowna Cultural District, will showcase cutting-edge designs from both emerging and established designers.

The fashion weekend will highlight the latest trends while pushing the boundaries of sustainability and style.

Attendees will experience a unique blend of new fashion, upcycled and recycled fabrics, and artistic expression.

The runway shows will start at 3 p.m. each day.

The weekend will also feature daily workshops, designer pop-ups, and nightly concerts, Kelowna’s largest clothing swap, and a sustainability conference on Saturday.

Events will be spread throughout the Kelowna Cultural District, with runway shows scheduled as follows:

Friday: Kelowna Library, 1380 Ellis St, Kelowna, BC

Saturday: The ArtWalk, Rotary Commons ArtWalk

Sunday: Kelowna Art Gallery, 1315 Water Street, Kelowna, BC

Featured Designers: A curated selection of 20 Canadian designers, including 10 local talents, will present their latest collections. Categories include new materials, recycled materials, and youth designs.

AesthetiKs Lab, is a non-profit organization in Kelowna, aims to provide a platform for designers to showcase their work, connect with industry professionals, and engage with fashion enthusiasts.

"We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary fashion event to life," said Erikka Moojelsky, founder of AesthetiKs Lab.

"This show is a celebration of art, culture, and the vibrant spirit of our community. We can't wait to see the creativity that our designers will bring to the runway," Moojelsky added.

Tickets are available for purchase online at Eventbrite.