Kelowna Art Gallery adds summer exhibition

Photo: Kelowna Art Gallery

A new art exhibition has opened at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Stories that animate us highlights a diverse selection of works on paper and animations from a wide variety of collectively shared oral histories, knowledge systems, and cosmologies, as well as personal memories, dreams and imaginings.

What does 18th century painter Francisco de Goya have in common with Haida and Tlingit artist Robert Davidson? Or, contemporary animator and filmmaker Amanda Strong with renowned Canadian conceptual artist Joyce Wieland?

The answer can be found in the visual storytelling that permeates the exhibition. Stories that animate us is organized and curated by the Vancouver Art Gallery opens at the Kelowna Art Gallery this weekend.

According to the Gallery, the stories showcased in this exhibition span from the small to the sweeping, featuring a selection of both Canadian and international voices.

“Visitors can explore the eerie etchings of Goya, the depictions of the charismatic character “Raven” in Robert Davidson’s screenprints, and watch a short film that features three puppet avatars who delve into the deep questions of land, home, and belonging by artists Jérôme Havre, Cauleen Smith and Camille Turner — all in the same gallery space," said Christine May, curator at the Gallery.

The featured artists, including Joyce Wieland, David Hockney, Robert Davidson, Amanda Strong,

Francisco de Goya, Osvaldo Ramirez Castillo, Marina Roy, Jérôme Havre, Cauleen Smith, Camille Turner, Ed Pien, and the Royal Art Lodge, vividly reflect on such themes as culture, community, memory, death, and identity in order to speak to the past, present, and future.

Stories that animate us runs from June 22 to September 22, 2024.

A free to the public celebration of the art exhibit is scheduled for July 19 starting at 6:00 p.m.