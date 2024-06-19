Firefighters respond to second fire at same home on Burtch Road

Rob Gibson

Kelowna firefighters had to respond to a house fire on Burtch Road near Springfield Road on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews including RCMP had to respond to a house fire at 2175 Burtch Road just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire crews had to knock down the fire which appeared to be on the roof of the townhome.

This is the second fire at this home, fire crews responded to a similar fire on June 30, 2023. This is also the second fire at the townhome complex in the past 9 days. Fire crews had to respond to a hedge fire in the same complex on June 9, 2024.

A Neighbour tells Castanet there were people in the home at the time of the fire who are all believed to have made it out of the home uninjured.

"We're in that same complex. It's getting so bad," says the neighbour who asked to remain anonymous.

Firefighters managed to douse the fire and are in the process of mopping up.

"Now they're investigating. They ripped the roof off. It's pretty bad. The main bedroom looks like it was on fire," the complex resident added.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.