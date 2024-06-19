Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals will be on the big screen at Prospera Place this Friday

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Oilers extended the Stanley Cup playoffs and the GSL Group, which manages Prospera Place is making sure hockey fans can gather to watch game 6 together.

GSL Group, the managing company of Prospera Place, has announced a second 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final viewing party this Friday, June 21, 2024, as the Oilers try to stave off elimination one more time at home in Edmonton.

The Florida Panthers still hold a 3-2 series lead but the Oilers kept their season alive with a 5-3 win in game 5.

This is the second viewing at Prospera Place for the 2024 NHL Playoffs, after a very positive response from the community for the Game #1 Viewing Party, which took place on Saturday, June 8.

Tickets for the event are listed at $10 and all net proceeds from ticket sales will go to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, a non-profit community organization addressing the most urgent needs in our communities.

The game will be played on a massive 32-foot screen set up in the arena. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., with a 5:00 p.m., face-off time for the Oilers home game. Prospera Place will have a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options for sale, along with concession food options.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.