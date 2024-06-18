RCMP on scene of a fatality at the Queensway Exchange Tuesday evening

Photo: Rob Gibson

Kelowna RCMP had the road and sidewalk in front of O'Flannigan's Pub at the Queensway Exchange, taped off with caution tape after a fatality in the area.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told Castanet an elderly man passed away.

"Nothing nefarious. We think it was just age."

Police on scene confirmed there was nothing criminal in nature with the fatality and an ambulance was on the way to tend to the deceased.

The road and sidewalk in front of O'Flanningan's pub is expected to reopen shortly.